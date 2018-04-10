Colorado crime victims advocate for better services, more outreach

DENVER — When a gunman opened fire in a church parking lot and murdered David Works' daughters right in front of him, he says there was no shortage of help for his family.

He utilized available counseling services and a fund that helped pay for the funeral expenses, but he knows everyone is not able to get the same kind of assistance. In fact, many don't even ask.

Now, ten years after his daughters were killed, Works and other crime victims are advocating for others who are being left behind.

A survey of 500 survivors showed gaps in victims services and aims to shed light on the reasons why.

The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition wants to use this information to raise awareness, promote education and push for strategies that strengthen services.