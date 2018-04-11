Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette questions Zuckerberg during day two of testimony

U.S. Rep. Diana Degette (D-CO) will be on Capitol Hill Wednesday to question Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) was on Capitol Hill Wednesday to question Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

He testified in front of the Energy and Commerce Committee for several hours.

DeGette spoke with Denver7 about what she planned to bring up. She mentioned how she was open to looking at regulation when it comes to user privacy.

"What’s on the books? What needs to be on the books? What would be a reasonable regulation that would prevent these kind of breaches in the future?"

During Wednesday's testimony Zuckerberg apologized like he did on Tuesday. He said his company is working hard to change its own operations after the harvesting of users' private data by Cambridge Analytica, the data-mining company affiliated with President Donald Trump's campaign.

In a statement, DeGette said she would be sure to make her constituents' voices heard when questioning Zuckerberg.

She only had four minutes to speak and didn't mention her constituents specifically. She brought up a 2011 FTC investigation into Facebook's privacy policy and how the company was not financially penalized.

"We continue to have these abuses and these data breaches but at the same time it doesn’t seem like future activities are prevented," said DeGette. "I think one of the things we need to look at in the future as we work with you [Zuckerberg} and others in the industry is putting really robust penalties in place in case of improper actions."

The hearing was live-streamed by the Energy and Commerce Committee.

