Colorado conducting ambitious Front Range bald eagle survey

Denver7 Photojournalist Eric English
A bald eagle in flight at Barr Lake State Park northeast of Denver.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 13:54:11-04

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has launched a four-year study of American bald eagles to determine how the protected raptors have adapted to population growth in the Denver metro area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the study, involving numerous biologists and volunteers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies among others, will examine nesting sites, reproduction and migration from the Denver area north to the Wyoming border.

CPW estimates there are more than 90 breeding pairs of bald eagles in the corridor.

There were none at the end of the 1970s and only three in all of Colorado.

That recovery — mirroring a nationwide trend — came after federal and state protections including banning the pesticide DDT.

