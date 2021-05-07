Colorado company changes landscape of lawn care with organic approach

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The grass is already greening up from Colorado's recent rain. And after Mother's Day, you might be thinking about planting in your yard. But before you do, take notice of the chemicals you're using.

You're in good company with Sunday and its all-natural approach to lawn care.

Coulter Lewis is a proud homeowner. But, it wasn't until he and his wife Kristy started Quinn Foods, an organic snack company in Boulder, that he actually started to dig up dirt on agriculture.

"The typical American lawn that's managed and cared for gets about five times more pesticides per acre compared to industrial farms," Lewis said.

So, he decided to change the way we think about lawn care by launching a company called Sunday to take the burden off the weekend warrior.

"And, really started with the intention of making it incredibly easy to have a great-looking backyard without resorting to toxic chemicals," he said.

A study from the Journal Environmental Management found grass to be the most irrigated crop in the United States, with a footprint of about 40 million acres. Coulter said that's a lot of room for harmful chemicals to find their way into our homes.

"We need to rethink what we're doing right now," he said. "It's not good for our families. It's not good for our environment."

Sunday aims to make yard work simple using aerial images, soil data, and natural products to tailor a greener plan for you.

"So, using molasses, seaweed extract, and all kinds of ingredients that you can feel really good about," Coulter said.

Care kits arrive in the mail at specific times throughout the year with the right nutrients for your specific turf. And, the spray-on pouches take about 10 minutes to apply.

"You know, I love the science that goes behind it," Coulter said. "But for the customer, it's you get a box in the mail, and it's exactly what you need. You hose it on."

They have other products, too, like Mosquito Deleto.

"It's powered by cedar oil and lemongrass oil," says Coulter.

And Dandelion Doom.

"It has one active ingredient and that's iron," he said.

Residents don't have to stress about sifting through store shelves, and can spend more time enjoying the fruits of their labor.

"We're taught that when you grow up, or buy a house, or because you're a man, or whatever reason we ascribe, you should know how to do this," Coulter said. "But actually, it's really complicated."

Sunday now has the largest database of residential soil in the country from their work.

If you'd like to see other companies we've featured as part of our "In Good Company" series, download Denver7 to your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Android device.