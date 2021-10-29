Watch
Colorado communities embracing National First Responders Day amid hectic public safety year

It's been a tough year for first responders who have continued to provide service 24/7. On National First Responders Day, Denver7 wanted to visit some local departments to give them a little gift to say thank you.
Posted at 9:55 PM, Oct 28, 2021
DENVER — The coronavirus pandemic has been attributed for many fallbacks our country has experienced for nearly two years.

In the last year, the spreading virus, increasing violent crime figures and a shortage of staff in our public safety agencies has continued, putting more pressure on those who risk their lives for others each day.

"We respond 24/7, 365 days a year," North Metro Fire Battalion Chief Rob Morris said Thursday, a day which marks National First Responders Day.

While Morris and his crew have been on very harrowing scenes in the last year, they've also seen a huge rally from the community supporting their efforts.

"The public has been very generous in many ways," Morris said, speaking of the Northglenn community.

The support has also been apparent in Arvada, where a school resource officer was fatally shot earlier this year.

"We're very lucky here because it's a very supportive community," Arvada Police Detective David Snelling said. "Every little handshake, every little 'hey, thank you for your service' is tremendous in our world."

Boulder, among many places across the state, has seen its share of tragedy in recent times.

"We had the shooting last March," Boulder Fire Rescue Firefighter Molly Cropp said, referring to the King Soopers mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people.

While the occasional grand gestures of support have been meaningful in the healing community, Cropp points out that any act of kindness towards first responders has been just as impactful.

"We've had lots and lots and lots of small gestures," Cropp said. "It's a pretty incredible and can get very emotional when the community does that for us. In those really big kind of tragic events."

