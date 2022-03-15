Colorado collects more than 1,000 consignments of body armor for Ukraine

DENVER — More than 1,000 pieces of surplus body armor from Colorado are heading to Ukraine to help citizens of the country to defend themselves against the Russian invasion.

The armor — more than 1,000 ballistic helmets and nearly 840 complete sets of surplus body armor — were collected from over 25 Colorado law enforcement agencies, state officials announced Monday.

To ensure the materials met safety standards, the donation drive was only open to law enforcement agencies.

The Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPS) and Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announced the effort last week.

“In the true spirit of Colorado, I am proud that Colorado law enforcement stepped up to support the brave people of Ukraine. We are doing everything we can to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom, and this surplus body armor is urgently needed to help save lives, stop Putin’s ruthless aggression, and save Ukraine,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.

The state is working with partners to deliver the donations.

On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian officials held a new round of talks as Moscow’s troops continued their assault on Kyiv and other cities.