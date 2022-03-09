Colorado collecting surplus body armor, ballistic helmets to ship to Ukraine

DENVER — Law enforcement agencies in Colorado can aid Ukrainians in the war with Russia by donating surplus body armor and ballistic helmets to be sent overseas.

The Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPS) and Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announced the effort on Wednesday, when Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter to the law enforcement community.

As of Tuesday, the United Nations said more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, which started on Feb. 24.

Polis said the donations will help save the lives of Ukrainians fighting for their country's survival.

READ MORE: Colorado man living in Ukraine details what life is like amid Russian invasion

"We have surplus body armor sitting on shelves, and we know that it can urgently be used to help stop Putin and save Ukraine,” Polis said.

Only law enforcement can donate materials — not the general public — to ensure the materials meet safety standards and are in serviceable condition.

The state will then work with partners to deliver the donations.

The state has set up multiple drop-off sites, including:



The sites will welcome donations Wednesday through Monday, March 16, anytime from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.

READ MORE: Ukrainians of Colorado raising money to send medical supplies to their home country

Click here to learn more about how you can help Ukraine. In addition, the U.S. State Department partnered with GoFundMe.org to address the humanitarian needs of people affected by the war.