Colorado coffee company helps women working through alcohol recovery

DENVER -- Alcohol abuse has been a problem for many long before the pandemic started, and in Colorado, one woman is trying to help women in recovery through coffee production.

In October of 2020, Tami Camaday started Wagon Coffee, a business that grew from her love of good coffee.

The production space sits inside of the building where she and her husband run a drug and alcohol recovery center. Though the space is small, Camaday found a way to employ two women as a way to help with their recovery.

"We have this tiny little space and it's just our safe space," said Camaday.

Kavita Darji is one of the women who's worked at Wagon Coffee since its start.

"I have been on the fringes for decades and to be able to be in a place where I'm loved, I'm wanted, I'm embraced, I'm sought out -- that's a gift I never got before," she said.

The job hasn't only brought in a bit of extra income, but it's brought a sense of greater purpose, and an opportunity to stay busy.

"I'm an addict, I'm an alcoholic. I got sober in 2016 and so I've been sober for about four years," said Darji.

An opportunity Camaday hopes to be able to extend to other women working through recovery in the future.

