Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down

Rick Bowmer/AP
Sean Hovorka, production superintendent Trapper Mining, holds coal from the Trapper Mine on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo. Hovorka, also recently elected member of the town's city council, sees a future in mining because of renewables. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 19, 2022
CRAIG, Colorado (AP) — Craig, a small town in northwest Colorado is losing its coal plant, and residents fear it is the beginning of the end for their community.

The same scenario is playing out in other small towns across the U.S. After decades of relying on coal for their workforce, tax base and way of life, the towns face uncertain futures as new state and national legislation forces the retirement of fossil fuels because of the worsening effects of human-caused climate change.

The impact spreads beyond the plants workers and is felt by the rest of the community, too.

