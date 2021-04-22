Watch
Colorado clean energy industry recovers from pandemic losses

<p>SONNEWALDE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: A sheep grazes among solar panels at a solar farm on September 6, 2017 in Sonnewalde, Germany. Germany is making strong progress in meeting aggressive goals towards higher reliance on renewable energy sources as part of its "Energiewende," or "energy transition," away from coal and nuclear energy. While Germany is phasing out its nuclear power plants it will nevertheless remain dependent on coal for decades to come. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 8:36 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 10:36:59-04

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s clean energy industry lost over 4,000 jobs in 2020 but rebounded, along with the rest of the country, after a low point earlier in the year.

Bob Keefe, the executive director of Environmental Entrepreneurs, said on Monday the U.S. had reported as many as 600,000 clean energy job losses at one point last year, but a strong rebound reduced that number to about 307,000 job losses by the end of the year.

Colorado’s clean energy industry employed 58,182 people at the end of 2020.

The state is ranked 18th in the U.S. for industry employment. It lost 6.8% of its jobs last year, but bounced back 6% from June to December.

