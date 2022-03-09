Colorado Classic seeking multi-year partnership to keep event afloat amid lack of financial support

Organizers of the Colorado Classic are seeking a multi-year partnership to relaunch the race — its final effort to keep the premier women-only racing event afloat.

In a letter to supporters, founder Ken Gart explained the given lack of financial support and sponsorship interest.

"To relaunch the Colorado Classic, we need a minimum investment of $3 million," the letter reads. "We realize this is a big ask, but after seeking funding over the past 12 months we have come up short and are now making this request public, as a final effort to leave no stone unturned. If we are unable to attain the necessary investment, the Colorado Classic and its mission to champion inclusivity and gender equity for women’s cycling will be gone."

The Colorado Classic was founded in 2017 by RPM Events Group LLC, based in Colorado. After two years with races for both men and women, the event transitioned in 2019 to become a female-only professional stage road bike race.

In 2019, almost 100 of the best women's racers from 16 teams competed in the four-stage race in Steamboat Springs, Avon, Golden and Denver.

Within that first year as a women-only event, the Colorado Classic created an international platform where women earn as much in prize money as men and broadcast coverage is equal, Gart said. It began to re-imagine the sport of cycling for women with a movement focused on opportunity, equity and empowerment. In addition, VF Corporation stepped in to support the race.

The Colorado Classic was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Now, with the right partnership, organizers of the Colorado Classic hope to create a "real and lasting" impact in the sport, Gart said. Without it, opportunities for female cyclists are significantly reduced.

"Our ask is simple," he wrote at the conclusion of the letter. "We need a long-term, multi-year commitment to re-launch the Colorado Classic. We need a partner with an aligned vision to change the world of cycling and continue moving the needle for equity. The time is now."