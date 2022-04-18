Authorities investigating shooting near Colorado Capitol

DENVER — Officers are investigating a shooting near the Colorado Capitol, according to the Denver Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area of Colfax and Broadway.

Officers are in the area of Colfax and Broadway investigating a report of shots fired. No reported injuries at this writing. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 18, 2022

The Colorado State Patrol issued a brief shelter in place order for the Capitol Complex. That order has since been lifted.

INCIDENT at CAPITOL: A shelter in place at the Capitol was enacted for an abundance of caution after report of shots fired near Colfax and Broadway. The shelter in place is being lifted at the Capitol and surrounding buildings at 1606 hours. Troopers in the area. — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) April 18, 2022

Details about the shooting, including if anyone was injured, have not been released.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated once more information is available.