Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities investigating shooting near Colorado Capitol

Capitol Complex placed under brief shelter in place order
Shooting near Colorado Capitol
Denver7
Shooting near Colorado Capitol
Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 18:13:45-04

DENVER — Officers are investigating a shooting near the Colorado Capitol, according to the Denver Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area of Colfax and Broadway.

The Colorado State Patrol issued a brief shelter in place order for the Capitol Complex. That order has since been lifted.

Details about the shooting, including if anyone was injured, have not been released.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-watchpositivestories.png

Take a break | Watch these positive stories from Denver7