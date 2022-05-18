Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues endangered missing alert for two children

Taken in violation of current court order, according to CBI
Elizabeth (Ellie) Rensch and Gabriel Rensch, Jr.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Elizabeth (Ellie) Rensch and Gabriel Rensch, Jr.
Posted at 8:42 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 23:40:21-04

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for two children Tuesday evening.

Gabriel Rensch, Sr., 33, violated current court orders and took Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch, 6, and Gabriel Rensch, Jr., 3, according to CBI.

They were last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the Stapleton-area of Denver. Rensch, Sr. may have taken the children to the Laramie, Wyoming area, CBI said in the alert.

According to CBI, Rensch, Sr. has recently been known to take the children hiking and/or camping.

Ellie is 3 feet 7 inches tall, 35 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Gabriel is 3 feet 3 inches tall, 31 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rensch, Sr. is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a blue 2008 Honda CRV. The car could have either Colorado license plate QNG747 or Wyoming license playe 5-34826,

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
515480x360amnewsnicolebrady.png

Start your day with Denver7 News in the mornings | Watch live news anytime here