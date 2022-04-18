Watch
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues alert for missing 71-year-old from Denver

Posted at 3:46 PM, Apr 18, 2022
DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 71-year-old from Denver.

Chong Soon Yi was last seen Saturday around 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Dexter Street in Denver. CBI said Yi is familiar with RTD and may have used it as transportation.

Yi is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She suffers from a cognitive impairment, according to CBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department ta

