Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues alert after 59-year-old man goes missing in Denver

Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 21, 2021
DENVER – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for a Denver man who has not been seen since Monday.

William "Herbie" Ross, 59, was last seen at 11 p.m. on Monday, July 19.

Police said he was on foot in the area of S. Gray Street and W. Columbia Place that night. He has a cognitive impairment, according to a missing person’s alert.

Ross was last seen wearing tan shorts, an orange and white Bronco's jersey, and a black baseball cap.

If seen please call 911 or the DPD at 720-913-2000.

