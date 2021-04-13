Colorado bill would prohibit traveling animal shows

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers moved closer to passing a bill to prohibit using certain animals in traveling performances like circuses.

If the bill becomes law, a violation would be a misdemeanor and carry a fine between $250 to $1,000.

The House committee on Agriculture, Livestock, & Water passed the bill Monday and it will go to the House floor where it’s expected to pass in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

The bill prohibits performances where animals are required to perform tricks, give rides or participate for the audience's entertainment.

The bill does not include stock shows, zoos with shows for educational purposes or wildlife sanctuaries.

It does not apply to livestock or pets.