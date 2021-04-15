Watch
Colorado bill aims to improve maternal health care

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Monday, June 15, 2020, file photo is an overhead view of the Senate chambers as lawmakers try to wrap up the session in the State Capitol, in Denver. Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill to improve maternal health for minority women, as the U.S. recognizes Black Maternal Health Week. The bill passed the Senate Health & Human Services on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Colorado Legislature Maternal Health
Posted at 9:52 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 11:52:26-04

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill to improve maternal health for minority women, as the U.S. recognizes Black Maternal Health Week.

About 700 women across the country die annually from complications during pregnancy, delivery and post-partum.

For Black and Indigenous women, they’re about three times as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes as white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bill passed the Senate Health & Human Services on Wednesday. The bill aims to expand Medicaid coverage from 60 days to one year, improve race-based data collection on maternal health and ensure safe transfers between different health facilities.

