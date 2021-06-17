Watch
Colorado baker at heart of SCOTUS decision fined for refusing to make transgender transition cake

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this June 4, 2018, file photo, baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop in Lakewood, Colo. Phillips, the Colorado baker who won a partial victory at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a birthday cake for a transgender woman, Denver District Judge A. Bruce Jones ruled, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The group representing Phillips, Alliance Defending Freedom, said Wednesday, June 16, that it would appeal the ruling, which ordered him to pay a $500 fine. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 6:26 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 08:26:34-04

DENVER (AP) — A Denver judge says a baker who won a partial victory at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple violated Colorado's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a birthday cake for a transgender woman.

In a ruling Tuesday, Judge A. Bruce Jones ruled that Autumn Scardina was denied a cake that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside to celebrate her gender transition on her birthday because of her transgender status.

Baker Jack Phillips said he could not make the cake because of its message and plans to appeal.

