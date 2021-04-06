Watch
Colorado auctioning off marijuana-themed license plates

Colorado Disability Fund: 4/20 Auction
Posted at 11:18 PM, Apr 05, 2021
DENVER — For the right price, Colorado drivers can buy the rights to marijuana-themed license plate configurations.

As part of the Colorado Disability Fund: 4/20 Auction, 14 license plates with words like "BONG," "HASH" and "INDICA" are being auctioned. As of Monday night, prices ranged from $320 for a "STASH" license plate to an "ISIT420" plate at a whopping $6,420.

Bidders are buying the rights to use the license plate configuration on their official Colorado license plate and will be responsible for paying standard DMV registration fees, according to the bidding page.

The revenue from these pot plates will go to the Colorado Disability Funding Committee, Gov. Jared Polis' office told CNN.

The bidding page also included the following disclaimer: "DON'T DRIVE HIGH! PLEASE USE CANNABIS RESPONSIBLY, WITHIN THE LIMITS OF ALL COLORADO LAWS."

The auction began at 4:20 p.m. on April 1 and goes until 4:20 p.m. on April 20.

