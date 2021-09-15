Colorado Attorney General to discuss findings of investigation into Aurora police, fire departments

On Wednesday, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will announce the findings of an investigation into the practices of the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Department.

The announcement will begin at 11 a.m. Denver7 will stream this live on our website, Facebook page and Denver7+ app.

This comes as part of the investigations into the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

McClain died after he was detained by Aurora police on Aug. 24, 2019. The 23-year-old unarmed Black man was put in a carotid hold and paramedics injected him with ketamine after incorrectly estimating his weight.

He went into cardiac arrest before dying a few days later.

McClain's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in August 2020 against the city of Aurora, the officers and paramedics.

In 2020, the death of George Floyd led to renewed attention on McClain's case in Colorado and across the country and led to protests for months against the Aurora Police Department and to bring justice against the first responders involved in his death.

McClain’s death led to the passage of HB21-1251 ("Appropriate Use Of Chemical Restraints On A Person") by Colorado lawmakers, which severely restricts when and how ketamine and other chemical restraints can be used by paramedics ahead of bringing a person to a hospital.

In early September 2021, a grand jury returned a 32-count indictment against three officers and two paramedics involved in the incident. This included charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.