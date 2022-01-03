Colorado artist offers free pet portraits for families who lost pets during Marshall Fire

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Thousands of people were evacuated suddenly on Thursday as the Marshall Fire destroyed an estimated 991 structures. Another layer of devastation from the fire comes in the form of families who lost their pets in the chaos of the day.

Angela Hacker is a veterinary technician who knows how much pets mean to people.

“I don't know where I'd be without my pets. I have severe depression... My cats, my dogs, they keep me going. They're the reason I get out of bed. I became a vet tech because animals have done so much for me that I wanted to give back to them somehow," said Hacker.

Hacker is also an artist who does pet portraits. When she saw the destruction caused by the fires in Boulder County, she knew she had to help.

“I would do a portrait for them if they had lost a pet in the fire," Hacker told Denver7, saying these portraits would be free of charge.

Hacker made a post on Facebook about the idea, and was shocked by the amount of positive support she received. She hoped her offer would not seem trivial in the face of the trauma hundreds of families experienced.

“It's not going to bring anybody back. That's not going to fix everything. But, I was hoping that it would just be, going forward for them, a token that they knew somebody cared, and they weren't dealing with this by themselves," explained Hacker.

If you would like to request a pet portrait from Hacker, reach out to Colette.Bordelon@TheDenverChannel.com and we will connect you.

Lost pets can be reported to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley at this link. Those with the humane society said they consistently update their lost and found pages online.

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley also said they do not have a need for pet food and supplies currently. However, if anyone impacted by the fires needs pet food or supplies, they can visit the humane society at 2323 55th Street in Boulder.

The best way to help the Humane Society of Boulder Valley right now is to donate to their Emergency Safety Net Fund.

In addition, there are Facebook groups where members can share pictures of their lost pets and last known locations, such as Colorado Lost & Found Pets or Boulder, CO - Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets.