Colorado appeals court: GOP lawmakers can challenge gun law

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado appeals court panel has reinstated a lawsuit challenging a “red flag” law that allows courts to order firearms taken away from people who pose a danger to themselves or others.

The lawsuit argues that majority Democrats in the House denied Republican lawmakers their constitutional right to have the red flag legislation be read in its entirety during debate.

The bill subsequently was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, and the law took effect in 2020.

Colorado Politics reports that a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals overturned a lower court ruling that the judiciary should not intrude on the prerogatives of the Legislature.

The panel said Republican Rep. Dave Williams and former Republican Rep. Lori Saine can pursue the case.