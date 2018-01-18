Colorado Airbnb hosts welcomed 1.2 million guests, made $183 million in 2017

DENVER – Airbnb’s economic impact in Colorado grew by a sizable amount in 2017.

The short-term rental site reported Thursday that hosts across the state welcomed nearly 1.2 million people into their homes last year, an increase of 68 percent compared to 2016.

Statewide, guest bookings on Airbnb earned their hosts a combined $183 million. Typical earnings per host were $8,100 for the year, Airbnb said.

The lion’s share of Airbnb stays were in Denver, which logged 325,000 guest arrivals. Breckenridge had the second-highest number at 89,000.

Here’s a look at the numbers for the 10 Colorado cities that saw the most Airbnb activity in 2017:

Denver: 325,000 guests, $51 million

Breckenridge: 89,000 guests, $16.5 million

Colorado Springs: 72,000 guests, $2.1 million

Boulder: 67,000 guests, $14.1 million

Fort Collins: 32,000 guests, $4 million

Steamboat Springs: 31,000 guests, $4.5 million

Keystone: 26,000 guests, $3.6 million

Silverthorne: 22,000 guests, $2.9 million

Vail: 21,000 guests, $5.8 million

Aurora: 19,000 guests, $2 million

Airbnb’s explosive growth and disruption of the traditional hotel industry has caused some tension in communities around the country but the company said it has tax agreements with 11 jurisdictions in Colorado and plans to continue working to collect relevant taxes in 2018.