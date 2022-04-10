Coloradans sending nearly 100 bags of clothing to Ukrainian families

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Coloradans filled almost a hundred bags with clothing, shoes, backpacks and toys to be shipped to Ukrainians in need.

The donations were recently collected during the event “Just Between Friends” in Douglas County.

The organization – which goes by the same name – hosts a consignment event twice a year where local families can sell items their children have outgrown to other families at a discounted price.

"We understand that kids grow fast which can get expensive, and twice a year we put on an event where families can sell the things their kids have outgrown and other families can buy it at 50-90% off retail price," said event owner and coordinator, Deborah Freeman.

Freeman said she understands first-hand some of the struggles parents go through when it comes to buying clothes for their children.

"I’m a mom of three girls and its hard to continually provide for them, especially when they grow fast," she said.

This year the event made sure to focus on helping families impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Over 600 families participated in the consignment.

They also raised around $2,500 for the local charity Joyful Journeys who has recently been helping Marshall Fire victims.

Freeman said she is thankful to help local families in the Colorado area as well as going beyond that.

"We wanted to use our collective power of moms helping moms locally and do a small part to help moms affected by all of the trouble happening in Ukraine," said Freeman.