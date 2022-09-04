DENVER — Although the season technically lasts for a few more weeks, Labor Day weekend means the unofficial end to summer for most as school resumes, pumpkin spice starts popping up in restaurants and stores, and attractions like Water World prepare to close their gates for the season.

Denver7 caught up with Water World guests Saturday afternoon, enjoying the beautiful weather and lighter crowds that enabled a few extra runs down their favorite slides.

"It's usually a lot busier," said Jack Pendleton. "We've had season passes for the last two years, and like you had to wait in line forever—but today was pretty chill, which was awesome."

Coloradans say farewell to summer over Labor Day Weekend

The 2022 pool season is ending fun and hot, but it started with a severe lifeguard shortage across the country, which even delayed the opening of several pools and parks in Colorado. The American Lifeguard Association said earlier this year that a third of public pools across the country were impacted, and in response, the state of Colorado offered a $1,000 training incentive for new guards.

We spoke with Jackson Vaughn, a Water World lifeguard who enjoyed his day off taking his friends through the park. He said he started the job this year, enticed after he heard about the shortage.

"With the lifeguard shortage, it was relatively easy getting into the [training] process, so it was a secure job to go for," Vaughn said. "I think it's a really nice job. It's a little hot, but you know, you get a tan... and just being nice to people on the rides and helping kids out, it makes me feel good."

In the video above, see and hear Colorado families soaking up the last rays of the summer sun before Labor Day weekend draws to a close.

