Collision reported between airplane, helicopter at Northern Colorado Regional Airport; 1 injured

Blair Miller
12:15 PM, Jan 26, 2018
The Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport Friday.

AirTracker7

The plane involved in the crash Friday at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. One person was injured after the plane collided with a helicopter on the airport's runway.

AirTracker7

LOVELAND, Colo. – First responders were at the scene of a collision between an airplane and helicopter at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport Friday at noon.

Shawn Battmer, a spokeswoman for the airport, said there was one person in the airplane and one person in the helicopter, and that the collision happened on the runway.

The collision was between a Beechcraft Bonzanza airplane and a Robinson R44 helicopter. One of the pilots was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The collision happened shortly before noon Friday. The airport serves as a smaller port, mostly for small planes and helicopters. Battmer said neither pilot was based out of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

