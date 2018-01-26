Collision reported between airplane, helicopter at Northern Colorado Regional Airport; 1 injured

LOVELAND, Colo. – First responders were at the scene of a collision between an airplane and helicopter at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport Friday at noon.

Shawn Battmer, a spokeswoman for the airport, said there was one person in the airplane and one person in the helicopter, and that the collision happened on the runway.

The collision was between a Beechcraft Bonzanza airplane and a Robinson R44 helicopter. One of the pilots was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The collision happened shortly before noon Friday. The airport serves as a smaller port, mostly for small planes and helicopters. Battmer said neither pilot was based out of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

