Colfax Marathon returns this weekend, will close roads around Denver

DENVER — The Denver Colfax Marathon's running weekend returns Saturday and Sunday with multiple races for its 15th anniversary.

The race, which is typically scheduled for May, was moved to October this year due to COVID-19. The race was canceled in 2020.

In addition to the marathon, race organizers are introducing a half marathon as well. There is also a marathon relay and 10-miler Saturday.

The marathon, marathon relay and half marathon begin Saturday at 6:45 a.m. and the Urban 10 Miler will have a staggered start from 9-10 a.m. The Colfax 5K begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, and welcomes runners and walkers. Strollers and dogs are allowed in the 5K. More than 14,000 runners will participate in the races. The longer ones wind through the Denver Zoo, Empower Field at Mile High, the Cherry Creek Bike path, Downtown Denver, fire stations, and more.

Runners can visit the Cigna Denver Colfax Marathon Expo Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up race packets, a shirt and new gear. This is open to the general public, no matter if you're registered to run or not.

To register or learn more about the Colfax Marathon, click here.

Traffic impacts

The races will impact traffic on Saturday and Sunday. Below is a map of the full course and details on intersection closures.

Colfax Marathon

Try to avoid these spots Saturday as runners will be passing through:



Traffic on York between Colfax and 23rd will be closed from 6:30-8 a.m.

Traffic will be closed on 23rd Avenue between York and Colorado Boulevard between 6:30-8:15 a.m.

17th Avenue from Detroit to York will be closed to vehicles from 6:30-10 a.m.

Westbound Colfax Avenue from Elizabeth Street (just south of East High School) to Speer Boulevard will be closed to vehicles from 7-10 a.m.

Westbound Colfax Avenue from I-25 to Garrison in Lakewood will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-noon.

Raleigh from westbound Colfax to W. 17th will be a full closure from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Only official event vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed on Raleigh during this time.

The following streets will close at least one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lawrence Street from Speer to 17th Street, 17th Street to 17th Avenue, 17th Avenue to Vine Street.

Vine Street from 17th Avenue to 22nd Avenue will be closed to north south vehicles from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

There will be a one lane closure on 22nd from Vine Street to Gaylord Street.

Gaylord Street from 22nd to 21st Avenue will be closed from 7:30 a.m.–1:45 p.m.

On Sunday, York Street will stay partially closed in the northbound curb lane from 21st Avenue to 17th Avenue, and another partial closure in the westbound curb lane from 17th Avenue to Steele Street. These closures will last from 9-10 a.m.

Regional Transportation District bus and train services will take detours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The following lines and bus routes will change that day:



D and H Lines will not serve Colfax at Auraria Station through the downtown loop

D and H Lines will continue to serve 10th/Osage Station, and will detour to serve Auraria West Station, Empower Field at Mile High Station, Ball Arena/Elitch Gardens Station and Union Station

The L Line will not be in service. Use bus Route 43 as an alternative option

Customers looking to connect to downtown can take the Free MallRide to and from Union Station

No impacts to RTD rail service are expected to occur on Sunday, Oct. 17

Bus routes expecting detours Saturday: 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 24, 28, 30, 38, 43, 44, 48, 51, 52, 76, 83L



RTD rail services will not be impacted on Sunday. Bus routes 20 and 24 will have a minor detour from 9 to 11 a.m. for the Colfax 5K.

RTD is accepting race bibs as valid fare payment on Saturday for the W Line and bus routes 15, 15L and 16. (Reminder: Masks are required on RTD vehicles.)