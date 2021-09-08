CodeRED to shelter in place ordered for Broomfield apartment complex

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A CodeRED has been issued for an apartment complex in Broomfield as police search for a suspect.

The alert, which acts as a reverse 911 call, is for the Harvest Station Apartments, near 118th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, and asks for all residents to shelter in place.

Police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a previous incident.

No other details were available on the individual or the accusations against the person.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.