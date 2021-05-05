CodeRed issued as authorities in Wheat Ridge search for homicide suspect

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police are searching for a homicide suspect after he allegedly fled from a stolen car Wednesday morning.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said they saw a male suspect flee from a stolen car around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday at W. 44th Avenue and Lee Street. The man is a homicide suspect, according to Sara Spaulding, public information officer with the City of Wheat Ridge.

A CodeRED, which is an emergency notification sent by officials, was issued for the area. Residents should stay inside and not answer their door as police search the area.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office brought in a K-9 unit to help search.

At 4:50 a.m., Spaulding said police hadn't located the suspect.

“Everybody will be on the lookout today," she said.

Anybody who sees suspicious activity in the area should call the police department at 303-237-2220, extension 1.