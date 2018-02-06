Coalition formed after Denver coffee shop sign flap plans summit to address issue of gentrification

DENVER — Two months since its flash point and the issue of gentrification in Denver has grown even hotter. Another summit to address the complications of our changing city has been planned by a new coalition formed out of the Ink Coffee Shop flap. You'll recall in November, the Five Points coffee shop put a sign outside that said, "Happily Gentrifying the Neighborhood Since 2014." The owners said it was a joke in poor taste that obviously backfired. What it did succeed at was starting a conversation.

That short-sighted marketing sign is a symbol of a cultural shift in Denver that has been brewing for some time. Economic and population growth pour new money into neighborhoods like Five Points, driving up rents and driving out longtime residents.

It's the classic conflict of a growing city: Do you embrace commercial growth that brings redevelopment and more money for better schools and roads or do you protect the natives with strong cultural ties who give communities their identities?

