Climber killed in fall at Eldorado Canyon State Park

Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 14:52:37-05

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber was found dead in Eldorado Canyon State Park after falling several hundred feet, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came into the Boulder County Communications Center at approximately 2:22 p.m. Thursday for a report of a fallen climber who had been climbing on the Bastille Wall, the sheriff’s office said.

A 48-year-old man was descending along the backside of the wall when he fell 300-400 feet, according to witnesses.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics from the Mountain View Fire Protection District.

The climber has not yet been identified.

