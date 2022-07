DENVER — A rock climber was killed after she was struck by a falling rock off Twin Sisters Trail in the area of Lily Lake.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received the report around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as an unattended death.

The coroner’s office will release the identity, cause and manner of death at a later time.