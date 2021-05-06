Climber injured while scrambling First Flatiron

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews in Boulder County helped rescue a man who fell while scrambling the First Flatiron Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was down climbing the back of the First Flatiron in Chautauqua Park when he fell approximately 30 feet, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. His climbing partner heard the fall and immediately called 911 for help.

Boulder County Communications Center received the call at approximately 12 p.m.

Bystanders helped provide first aid and kept the injured climber warm while rescuers responded.

Members from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers arrived to provide additional medical care. Once rescuers brought the climber to the trailhead, paramedics evaluated him and took him to the hospital for further treatment.

