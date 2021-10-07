Climber dies at Rincon climbing area in Eldorado State Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber who may have been free soloing died in Eldorado Canyon State Park on Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 5:45 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call from four climbers in Eldorado Canyon State Park. They said they had been climbing on the Rincon wall in the northern section of park when they found a fallen climber.

The climber may have been free soloing — which is technical climbing without ropes or protective equipment — according to the sheriff's office.

The group of climbers said the man was not conscious or breathing, and appeared to have died.

Rocky Mountain Fire and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group both responded to the scene. The rescuers confirmed the man had died. He was carried out by the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

Early Thursday morning, he was identified as a 31-year-old man from Lakewood. His name has not been released.

The sheriff's office said the man's death was not suspicious.