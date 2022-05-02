Climber, 67, dies after fall from Independence Monument at Colorado National Monument

FRUITA, Colo. — A 67-year-old climber died following a fall from Independence Monument at the Colorado National Monument south of Fruita.

On Saturday just before noon, rangers at the Colorado National Monument learned that a 67-year-old climber had fallen while scaling Independence Monument, according to the National Parks Service.

The rangers, along with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Search and Rescue, and Lower Valley Fire District, responded to the area.

The rescuers hiked and climbed several miles to the location to reach the climber, who had died of his injuries, the NPS said.



Colorado National Monument rangers are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of his death, as well as his identity.

Independence Monument is a 450-foot fin that requires climbers to place their safety gear as they climb. Gear set improperly can result in a fall, so only experienced climbers are encouraged to try to climb it, according to Visit Grand Junction.