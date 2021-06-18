Watch
Clear Creek restricted access lifted for tubing and rafting

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7
Clear Creek, June 2019
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 12:48:33-04

GOLDEN, Colo. — Friday brought good news for tubers: Restricted access on Clear Creek in Golden is being lifted.

The restrictions had limited waterway activities on Clear Creek since June 8 in Golden, from the Highway 6 bridge through Vanover Park. The restrictions, which banned all single-chambered inflated devices such as belly boats and inner tubes, were due to a high water flow rate in Clear Creek.

Golden police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office decided to lift the restrictions Friday, but officials still urged tubers to be cautious on the waters.

