Clear Creek deputies shoot at armed burglary suspects, 1 suspect dead

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Clear Creek County deputies shot and killed a burglary suspect early Sunday morning.

A second suspect was apprehended after fleeing into the woods, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said both suspects were armed.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Morrison Lane, just off U.S. 40 outside Empire.

Deputies were responding to a burglary call. The reporting party, who was not at home at the time, viewed suspects at his property through security cameras.

Deputies arrived and encountered two vehicles and two adult male suspects. The vehicles appeared stuck on the road, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, as deputies approached, both suspects pulled out firearms. Deputies shot at both suspects, killing one, while the other fled into the woods.

The second suspect was apprehended around 9:30 a.m. after he was located by SWAT members and a Jefferson County K-9 unit.

The identification of the suspects were not released.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer involved shooting. The sheriff’s office said the deputies were not injured and will be placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

