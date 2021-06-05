Clear Creek Canyon rescue prompts closure of highway

GOLDEN, Colo. — Crews closed both directions of U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon Saturday morning as they worked to rescue two injured hikers.

Around 10:50 a.m., the Golden Fire Department tweeted that crews were on scene performing a technical rescue of two injured patients on the east side of Tunnel 2. West Metro Fire was assisting.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted that at least one person was badly injured.

Video from AirTracker7 showed a person being lowered down from a ladder and taken by a medical helicopter to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Crews said they were working to extricate the second hiker after the first person was flown to a trauma center. Around noon, the second hiker was rescued from the mountain and taken by ambulance to a hospital in an unknown condition.

There is no estimated time on when the highway will reopen.

