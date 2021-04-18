Clear Creek Canyon closed after fatal incident

GOLDEN, Colo. — Authorities closed U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon following fatal incident early Sunday morning. The highway remains closed as of 9:30 a.m.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a 45-year-old woman came out of a moving vehicle, sustained head trauma and died.

Troopers don’t know if the victim jumped out of the vehicle or was pushed. The 61-year-old male driver is not cooperating with investigators, CSP said.

Troopers believe alcohol may have been a factor.

