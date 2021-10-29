Cleanup underway following hazmat spill on eastbound I-70 in Vail

VAIL, Colo. — Vail Fire and Emergency Services is responding to a hazmat spill on Interstate 70 near Vail Friday morning.

According to the department, the spill is in both eastbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 173 near the Sandstone underpass.

Initial reports say that a 55-gallon drum full of concrete additives fell off a truck around 8:30 a.m. The substance has a strong smell and vehicles passing in the westbound lanes should keep their windows closed, the department said.

Drivers on eastbound I-70 are being diverted along the North Frontage Road from mile marker 173 to mile marker 176 in Vail, according to the department. Commercial vehicles headed eastbound have been held at Dotsero.

Crews are working at the spill to clean it up and reopen the road, but the lanes will stay closed until about 1 p.m., the department said.

Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Eagle River Fire, Eagle County Paramedics, and Mountain Recovery (towing) are at the scene as well.

No evacuations have been ordered.