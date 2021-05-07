Civilian Arapahoe Co. Sheriff's Office employee arrested over allegations he sexually assaulted girl

DENVER – A 19-year-old civilian employee of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday on allegations he sexually assaulted an underage girl while wearing a uniform supplied by the sheriff’s office.

Caleb May, 19, was arrested for investigation on charges of sex assault, a class 3 felony, and false imprisonment, a class 2 misdemeanor, in connection with the alleged assault, which occurred on May 3 and was reported by the alleged victim on May 5.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile girl reported that May was an acquaintance of hers and was wearing a uniform given to him by the sheriff’s office. He also drove a sheriff’s office vehicle to the location where the alleged assault occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

The ACSO said May was working as a Community Services Specialist, who take reports for low-priority calls that do not contain information about suspects. He was also a former member of the sheriff’s office’s Explorer program.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the uniform supplied to Community Services Specialists include a polo shirt, utility pants, a ballistic vest and belt, which holds a flashlight, tourniquet and pepper spray. They are also provided a vehicle by the sheriff’s office.

After the report was filed on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said it developed probable cause to arrest May. He was taken into custody early Thursday morning and made his first appearance in court later in the day.

The judge set a $65,000 cash or surety bond for May, which had not been posted as of Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said May was also placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and a separate internal investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Court records show May’s next court appearance is set for May 11, when he will learn whether or not he faces formal charges.

The sheriff’s office said that no further information about the case was available.

