Civic Center Park will partially open Wednesday following safety closure since mid-September

DENVER — Parts of Civic Center Park will reopen Wednesday following a nearly month-and-a-half long safety closure.

On Tuesday morning, the City and County of Denver announced that the public health order that kept the park completely fenced off will be lifted as restoration work — including turf, hardscape and stone repairs — will continue in the closed sections.

The park closed on Sept. 15 due to "significant public health and environmental health risks," the city said. In September, city officials said the rise in crime in the parks and surrounding areas were “jeopardizing the public’s ability to safely enjoy one of Denver’s treasured outdoor spaces.” Denver Police Department crime data showed between Jan. 1 through Aug. 28 of this year, there were 452 reported crimes at and around Civic Center Park, with 184 crimes occurring at the park itself.

The park will begin to reopen to the public this week with the exception of Pioneer Fountain at the corner of Broadway and Colfax, MacIntosh Park Plaza at 15th Avenue and Cleveland Street, and a few other spots in the park.

Officials from Department of Public Health & Environment completed an inspection of the park to ensure all hazards were addressed. Crews also removed food waste and litter, rodent burrows, human and pet waste, discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia.

The turf areas were reseeded, aerated and fertilized, the city said. Nineteen new trees were planted to replace dying or dead trees that were removed.

Denver Parks and Recreation is working to add surveillance camera coverage in the park and upgrade the lighting.

Denver's urban parks are closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.