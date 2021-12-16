City of Lakewood to host tree limb drop-off following Wednesday's wind storm

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The City of Lakewood will host a tree limb drop-off for residents following Wednesday's wind storm.

The first drop-off will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Morse Park, located at 8180 West 20th Avenue. Staff will be on-site to assist.

The second drop-off will take place at Lakewood's Greenhouse and remain open from Saturday, Dec. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 9. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and accept tree limbs and Christmas tree recycling.

The greenhouse is located at 9556 West Yale Avenue, located between Estes Street and old Kipling Street. Participants are asked to follow posted signs and drop trees and tree limbs in the designated area. Staff will be available to assist on Dec. 18 only.

For any questions or more information, call 720-963-5240.