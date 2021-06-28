City of Golden hosting job fair Tuesday, hoping to fill 100+ vacant positions

GOLDEN, Colo. -- A small city as inviting as Golden still faces its own big-city problem: some of its businesses just don't have enough workers.

"Now that they're able to open up, they're not able to open up entirely because they're not fully staffed," Nola Krajewski, executive director of the Golden Chamber of Commerce, said.

There are more than 100 vacant positions, she says, and employers are desperate to fill them.

"There [is] definitely a need, particularly with our restaurants, hotels and retailers here," she said.

About 35 employers will be taking applications Tuesday afternoon, from 1-4 p.m., at Table Mountain Inn and across the city.

One of the businesses hiring is Cafe 13.

"It's busier than it even was pre-pandemic, so we have more of a need with less," general manager Natalie Walsh said.

They're so short-staffed that she and her co-workers have had to take on extra duties and work extra hours.

"For every four people that apply, maybe one or two will respond and maybe one will show for an interview. It's real hard," Walsh said.

She's hoping this job fair will bring extra people in, like baristas. They can make around $24 an hour.

"Tips are running about $12 an hour right now on top of their $12 minimum wage, so they are doing well," she said.

But convincing people to apply is difficult, especially when there's so much competition within the industry.

"There are opportunities to go to the highest-end places and elevate yourself very quickly, so people see what's on the table and they have the pick of the litter," Walsh said.

Both Krajewski and Walsh are hoping for a great turnout. It will determine whether the city and other groups hold any future job fairs for other industries lacking workers.

You can learn more about the job fair, and the employers participating, here.