City of Boulder decreases weekday swim times due to lifeguard shortage

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Parks and Recreation Department has decreased weekday swim times due to a lifeguard shortage.

The temporary changes begin the week of Nov. 29.

“The ongoing labor shortage has impacted us in Boulder and has led to some tough choices,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes. “Specifically, a lack of lifeguards means we have to reduce pool hours. The community has told us to prioritize youth and older adults, and the December schedule tries to balance access for all with limited staff.”

The changes include:



Lap lanes at East Boulder Community Center (EBCC) will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30-7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lap lanes at North Boulder Recreation Center (NRBC) will be open Tuesday and Thursday until 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Leisure pools will be available weekends at both EBCC and NRBC, and at EBCC on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and at NRBC on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The city is working to hire new aquatics staff and has recently increased the pay for certain positions. Officials are also working on starting a referral reward program for existing employees.

To view open jobs, click here.

For the latest pool schedules, click here.