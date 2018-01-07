City may take jail off table as possible sentencing option

ALAMOSA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado city is considering decriminalizing many municipal offenses and thus taking jail time off the table as a sentencing option.

The Valley Courier reports the Alamosa City Council is contemplating the move in hopes of improving the local court system and saving the city money.

But Alamosa City Attorney Erich Schwiesow says it would not mean there would be no consequences for city violations.

There still would be some offenses such as those posing danger to police and public safety that could be subject to jail time.

The city prosecutor would be able to request jail time as a possible sentence when he believed it was appropriate.

Schwiesow says those who are more than three-time repeat offenders could still face jail time.

The council will continue the discussion Wednesday.