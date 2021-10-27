City and County of Broomfield says they've seen a 60% increase in vandalism since pre-COVID days

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The City and County of Broomfield is pleading with the community to take care of public spaces and not vandalize them. This comes after two recent incidents of vandalism at Broomfield parks.

For Britany Galioto and her children, moving to Colorado was supposed to be a fresh start.

"We moved here to get away from other areas where we were, and we were kind of excited to feel comfortable here," Galioto said.

But recent acts of vandalism have her feeling disappointed.

"It kind of makes me nervous." Galioto said. "I teach my kids to respect things, to respect their own toys, and it is kind of sad when things like that happen and when people aren’t respecting actual nature."

The City and County of Broomfield says over the weekend someone decided to cut down a tree in the middle of Quail Creek Park.

"It was a beautiful, healthy oak tree, and to now see it gone, it's just really frustrating and concerning that we're starting to see more and more of this trend of vandalism," said Clay Shuck, the director of parks, recreation and senior services.

Monday evening at a park on the other side of town, a bathroom was completely destroyed.

"Somebody went in there, broke a window. They tore some of the bathroom stalls off the wall and tore up some of the toilets," Shuck said.

All of it is possibly stemming from what is intended to be a funny TikTok challenge.

"We're not only seeing that, our local school districts are seeing the same type of vandalism. So, somewhere there's a culture forming that this type of stuff is funny to just go out and vandalize something, but it's not," Shuck said.

Not only does Shuck say it's not funny, but it’s also a crime.

"What they did was destruction of park property, and it's something that if we do find out who this is, we will work with our police department to make sure that the appropriate action is taken," Shuck said.

Until whoever responsible is found, it puts a strain on others hoping to enjoy a park with family.

"It is kind of disturbing because the kids love to get out and explore and see parks," Shuck said. "I don’t want them to see vandalism and stuff."