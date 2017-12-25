Christmas weekend brings much-needed snow to Colorado ski resorts

DENVER – Colorado’s ski resorts got a nice Christmas gift this year: A healthy dusting of new snow.

According to Colorado Ski Country USA, its member ski areas received over a foot of new powder in the 48-hour period ending Christmas morning.

The heaviest snowfall was at Winter Park Resort, which saw 9 inches of new snow in the past 24 hours and 18 inches in 48 hours. Steamboat also saw 18 inches over that 48-hour period.

Vail Resorts reported that Vail received 7 inches Monday night, Keytone received 6 inches and Breckenridge received 5 inches overnight.

Areas to the south got less snowfall – Aspen Snowmass and Aspen Mountain reported just 4 inches of new snow.

Snow is expected to continue in the high country through the day Monday.