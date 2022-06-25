Christian-centered crisis pregnancy center in Longmont targeted by vandals

LONGMONT, Colo. — Authorities in Longmont are investigating an arson after a Christian-centered crisis pregnancy center was targeted by vandals early Saturday morning.

Life Choices, located at 20 Mountain View Avenue, was set on fire and tagged with pro-choice messages, including the message, “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you.”

This incident, which occurred sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., comes just hours after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Longmont pregnancy center was heavily damaged by fire and smoke, authorities said. The extent of damage is unknown.

Investigators are asking those living in the vicinity to check their surveillance video for any activity in the area.

Video can be uploaded to the Longmont Police Services here. Anyone with information is asked to call Longmont police at 303-774-3700.

According to Life Choices’ website, the center is a Christ-centered ministry that “helps women and men who are in need of free services related to pregnancy and sexual health.”