Child suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in overnight fire at Aurora townhome

DENVER – A child suffered life-threatening injuries in a townhome fire in Aurora overnight, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. at a townhome near South Paris Way and South Peoria Street.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the juvenile, whose age is not being released, was taken to a hospital and that four were displaced because of the fire, which remains under investigation.

This townhome fire was called under control and did not significantly impact adjacent units. Four residents are displaced from their townhome. Most AFR units have been released from the scene and an investigator continues their work to determine origin and cause of fire. — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 2, 2021

No other nearby homes were significantly damaged, and most fire crews were released from the scene by 4 a.m., an Aurora Fire Rescue spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

