Child suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in overnight fire at Aurora townhome

A child suffered life-threatening injuries in a townhome fire in Aurora overnight, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jun 02, 2021
DENVER – A child suffered life-threatening injuries in a townhome fire in Aurora overnight, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. at a townhome near South Paris Way and South Peoria Street.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the juvenile, whose age is not being released, was taken to a hospital and that four were displaced because of the fire, which remains under investigation.

No other nearby homes were significantly damaged, and most fire crews were released from the scene by 4 a.m., an Aurora Fire Rescue spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

